BJP must persuade Centre to release drought relief funds to K’taka: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Dec 7 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar on Thursday asked the BJP to persuade the Central government to release the drought relief funds for the state rather than criticising the state government.

“BJP leaders are busy criticising the Karnataka government. Instead, they must talk to the Centre and get the drought relief funds released and get the number of MGNREGA man days increased to 150,” Shivakumar told media persons at Belagavi airport.

“There is drought in Karnataka. The LoP has also been involved in the drought assessment. Why is he (LoP) not convincing his own party at the Centre to release drought relief funds to Karnataka,” the Deputy Chief Minister asked.

He said that the Karnataka Revenue Minister and the Agriculture Minister were first to carry out drought assessment in the state and submit a report to the Centre.

“They sought adequate drought relief funds from the Centre but no funds have been released so far. Let the BJP submit its own report to the Centre and get us relief. Before levelling allegations against us, they should tell the people what BJP has done for drought relief,” he said.

Asked if the state government is announcing a drought relief package, he said that the Chief Minister has already spoken about relief measures.

“Deputy Commissioners of all drought affected districts have been instructed to make adequate arrangements including providing drinking water and fodder for goshalas,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

On Telangana, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Sonia Gandhi was instrumental in the creation of Telangana state.

“K Chandrashekar Rao had promised to merge his party with Congress but he did not keep his promise. We had promised the people of Telangana that we will bring in change and the people have responded with a resounding victory,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

When asked about visiting Telangana when a session is in progress, he said that the leaders from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and other states supported Congress during Karnataka elections.

“It is only appropriate that we are there for them when they need us,” he said.

On former chief minister Yediyurappa’s appeasement politics statement, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the Constitution of India says to take care of all sections of the society.

“We are doing what is necessary for every section of the society. We are providing schemes for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes too. We are working on the philosophy of equal share for all and equal life for all,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

