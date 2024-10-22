BJP names 40 star campaigners for Bihar bypolls

Patna, Oct 22 Intensifying its preparations, the BJP has named 40 star campaigners for the November 13 Bihar Assembly by-elections.

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, (MoS) Nityanand Rai, (MoS) Satish Chandra Dubey and (MoS) Raj Bhushan Nishad have been named in the list of 40 star-campaigners for the bypolls to four assembly constituencies in the state.

Others named in the list include Vinod Tawde, Nagendra Nath Tripathi, Bhikhubhai Dalsania, Deepak Prakash, Radha Mohan Singh, Sanjay Jaiswal, Gopal Narayan Singh, Mangal Pandey, Rituraj Sinha, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Prem Kumar, Raj Kumar Singh, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Amarendra Pratap Singh, Nitin Nabin, Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi, Neeraj Kumar Bablu, Santosh Singh, Hari Sahni, Janak Chamar, Kedar Prasad Gupta, Nitish Mishra, Vivek Thakur, Sushil Singh, Dharmshila Gupta, Bhim Singh, Anil Sharma, Mithilesh Tiwari, Shivesh Ram, Rajesh Verma.

Of the four constituencies going to the bypolls, the BJP has fielded its candidates on two -- Tarari and Ramgarh seats and is supporting Deepa Manjhi of Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM-S in Imamganj and JD-U's Manorama Devi in ​​Belaganj

The last date for filing nominations for the by-elections is October 25 and the names can be withdrawn till October 30. Voting will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor