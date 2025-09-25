BJP names Union Minister Bhupender Yadav as in-charge of party’s campaign for 2026 Bengal election

Kolkata, Sep 25 BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Thursday announced the name of Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav as the in-charge of the party’s campaign for the crucial West Bengal Assembly polls scheduled next year.

At the same time, the name of the party Lok Sabha member and the former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, has been announced as Yadav's deputy. A notification, on this count, was issued by the party’s central leadership on Thursday afternoon.

Insiders from the party’s state committee in West Bengal said that both Yadav and Deb would shortly in the coming days hold a meeting with the top state party leader to prepare an initial campaign blueprint for the party.

Earlier this month, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership had a “coordination meeting” with state BJP leadership in Kolkata, with the focus of discussion being the state assembly elections next year.

According to political observers, the announcement of the names of Yadav and Deb as the in-charge and deputy in-charge of the campaign, soon after that “coordination meeting”, shows the seriousness of the BJP leadership in getting the campaign process started at the earliest.

Last month, the state unit of the BJP completed the formation of the booth committees for the majority of election booths in West Bengal.

Of the 81,000 polling booths in the state, the process of formation of booth committees has been completed for 65,000 booths.

However, out of the 65,000, the process of verification is yet to be completed for 15,000 booths, which will be completed soon.

At the same time, the state unit of the BJP has initiated the process of deploying “vistaraks” for the 294 constituencies in the state.

If the process in the matter proceeds as scheduled, the deployment of “vistaraks” for all 294 assembly constituencies in the state will be completed by the end of the current month.

