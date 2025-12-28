BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin listens to 'Mann Ki Baat' with Delhi leaders

New Delhi, Dec 28 BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin joined Delhi unit colleagues in listening to the 129th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at Rajendra Nagar on Sunday, a party leader said.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj and dozens of office-bearers and party workers were present at the venue.

According to the State Convener of 'Mann Ki Baat', Rajan Tiwari, party workers across 7,622 polling booth areas collectively listened to the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme along with local leaders.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Sachdeva said that through the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, PM Modi shared a wealth of information with the people.

He said that the Prime Minister's address, especially on Young India and sports, was remarkable.

This was the final 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of the year 2025, during which the Prime Minister shared the achievements of 2025, including historic successes in sports, new milestones in science and space, youth innovation, and the revival of faith and heritage. He also spoke about Operation Sindoor and the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'.

'Mann Ki Baat' continues to inspire citizens towards positive thinking and active participation by taking the nation's achievements and inspirational efforts to every household, said Sachdeva.

It is a unique source of self-reflection, motivation and new awareness, and also serves as a medium of learning for listeners, he said.

On this occasion, District President Virendra Babbar, MLAs Umang Bajaj and Harish Khurana, BJP National Co–Media Convener Sanjay Mayukh, National Spokesperson Sardar R.P. Singh, senior leader Moolchand Chawla and Councillor Aarti Chawla were present at the Rajendra Nagar event.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa, listened to the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at Mansarovar Park, Shahdara.

North East MP Manoj Tiwari listened to the programme along with officials and employees of Delhi University, while MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat listened to the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme with BJP workers in Dwarka.

