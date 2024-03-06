BJP never wanted the budget to be passed: Himachal CM

Shimla, March 6 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu claimed on Wednesday that the opposition BJP never wanted the state budget to be passed as it resorted to unconstitutional tactics in a bid to overthrow the government.

“The people of the state have elected the government and it will complete its tenure in the service of the people,” CM Sukhu said while addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation for a bus stand in Hamirpur.

The Chief Minister said despite financial constraints, the government has taken various decisions for the welfare of the people in the past 14 months, which proved that “we are here to serve the people, and not to enjoy power”.

“Due to the efforts of the state government, Himachal's revenue has increased to above 20 per cent. Even under challenging financial conditions, the government has fulfilled its five guarantees within a year and three months of coming to power.

"We have also announced the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna, under which Rs 1,500 per month will be provided to all the eligible women in the state from the next fiscal.

“Besides, we restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the first Cabinet meeting after the formation of the government, and due to this decision, many economic restrictions were imposed on us by the Central government,” he said.

The Chief Minister also claimed that for the last 15 years, the construction work for the bus stand in Hamirpur was in limbo.

“Now that the foundation stone has been laid, the project will be completed in one-and-a-half years with an outlay of Rs 65 crore,” he said.

