Rajya Sabha By-Elections 2024: Former NCW Chief and BJP Nominee Rekha Sharma Elected Unopposed from Haryana

Rekha Sharma, the former chairperson of the National Commission for Women and a BJP leader, was declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana. This followed the end of the deadline for withdrawal of nominations at 3 pm on Friday.

Sharma filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana on Tuesday. She was the only candidate in the contest. The BJP announced her name for the bypolls on Monday.

Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta accompanied Sharma when she received the certificate from the Returning Officer after being declared elected unopposed.

The opposition did not field a candidate for these bypolls.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP holds a majority with 48 members. The Congress has 37 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) holds two seats, while three Independents also support the Nayab Singh Saini government.

The Rajya Sabha seat became vacant after Krishan Lal Panwar of the BJP resigned following his election as an MLA in the Haryana assembly polls held in October. Panwar now serves as the Development and Panchayat Minister in the BJP-led Haryana government.

With Rekha Sharma’s unopposed election, the number of BJP members in the Rajya Sabha from Haryana rises to four. Subhash Barala, Ram Chander Jangra, and Kiran Choudhry also represent the BJP in the Upper House. Kartikeya Sharma remains an Independent member.