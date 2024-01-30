BJP not sure of 2024, so using every instrument to deepen polarisation: Yechuri

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30 CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that they were scheming and using the ED and money power to break up regional parties in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“They are doing this as the BJP is not sure of 2024 and is using every instrument to sharpen polarisation, even though their propaganda of getting over 400 seats is being highlighted,” said Yechuri.

“Due to this insecurity over retaining power, Modi and the BJP are brazenly assaulting the Opposition. The ED and money power is the cocktail being used as we saw in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Bihar, and of late in Jharkhand where the ED is after the Chief Minister.

“The ED is being grossly misused against Opposition parties and this is because the BJP knows they are shaky,” said Yechuri.

Yechuri is in the capital city to take part in the central committee meeting of the party.

Hitting out at the Sangh Parivar, he said the BJP is centrally focused on consolidation of Hindu votes. “This has to be challenged to separate politics from religion. This is a threat to secularism,” added Yechuri.

“What we saw during the Ayodhya temple consecration is a build-up of communal polarization. This is a clear violation of the Indian Constitution. The Freedom of Worship Act is being diluted. In every state the BJP is trying to liberate one shrine or the other,” said Yechuri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor