BJP offering Rs 100 cr to MLAs to topple govt, will release evidence soon, says K’taka MLA

Bengaluru, Nov 18 Karnataka Congress MLA Ravi Ganiga has stated that the BJP is offering Rs 100 crore to Congress MLAs to bring down the ruling government in the state. He added that he has evidence in this regard which will be released soon.

Speaking to media in Mandya on Monday, Ravi Ganiga stated, that the BJP, in desperation to form government in Karnataka, has started making an offer of Rs 100 crore for Congress MLAs. “The BJP leaders are scared of going to jail as one after the other scams involving them are coming to light,” he charged.

They have spoken with Congress MLAs in hotels, airports and guest houses. “The BJP leaders have attempted to lure Kittur MLA Babu (Babasaheb Patil) and Chikkamagaluru MLA H. D. Thammaiah. We have evidence of audio, video records, CCTV records. I will release the documents related to ‘Operation Lotus’ by the BJP sooner,” MLA Ravi Ganiga stated.

“The BJP is trying to bring down the Congress government at any cost. The BJP has the money made while being in power in the previous term. The Central government also has huge money and they are making efforts to purchase 60 MLAs required to form their government,” MLA claimed.

They are making big offers to MLAs and 30 of them have been offered ministerial posts. The BJP leaders are even telling them that they just want their government to be formed and their leaders won’t care much about the posts, he alleged.

When asked whether he got an offer from BJP, MLA Ravi Ganiga stated that they won’t touch him as they know that he will expose everything. “I am getting information and updates from my friends and colleagues,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Babasaheb Patil has clarified that he has not received any offer from BJP. “No BJP leader had contacted me. I don’t know why MLA Ravi Ganiga has issued a statement taking my name. I have not got any offer,” he stated.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that BJP is making offers to 50 Congress MLAs with Rs 50 crore to topple his government. BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra, denying the charge chided CM Siddaramaiah that his own party leaders who are dreaming of getting the CM’s post are giving offers to their party MLAs.

