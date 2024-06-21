BJP playing with future of youth through paper leaks and scams: Hooda

Sonipat (Haryana), June 21 Veteran Congress leader and two-time Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Friday accused the BJP governments of playing with the future of the youth through paper leaks and recruitment scams.

He also said the Congress won the Lok Sabha election battle in the state and would win the upcoming Assembly polls too.

"Be it NEET or the UGC NET at the national level, or a series of recruitment scams in Haryana, BJP's misdeeds are being exposed," Hooda, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, said while addressing a gathering of party workers.

Party state President Chaudhary Udaibhan, newly-elected Sonipat MP Satpal Brahmachari, former Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma, and former state president Dharampal Malik were also present at the event.

In his address, Hooda said the Congress is protesting against NEET and NET paper scams across the country.

"In Haryana, the Congress has been continuously raising this issue from the streets to the Assembly, but the BJP never learned a lesson from its actions. Therefore, the public taught BJP a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections," he said while thanking voters and workers for the victory of the Sonipat Congress candidate.

He said after "winning one front, now we have to prepare to win the next front. For this, it is necessary to increase public outreach further. Go to all communities and tell them about the failures of the current government".

"It is important to tell the public that Haryana was the number one state in the country in per capita income, per capita investment, employment, sportspersons, respect for elders and farmers, law and order, and prosperity during the Congress government before 2014. The BJP has made the state number one in unemployment, crime, corruption and drug addiction. That is why the public has made up its mind to bring the Congress government," he added.

