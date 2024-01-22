BJP posts video of 1990 firing on kar sevaks, ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Lucknow, Jan 22 Hours before the much-awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, the BJP has flagged a video of the 1990 Ayodhya firing incident, party sources said.

The BJP tweeted the nearly three-minute video clip projecting the incident as a "calculated warning" of the then Samajwadi Party government, helmed by Mulayam Singh Yadav, to Ram bhakts daring them to carry out any "andolan" (movement) for the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Sources in the BJP IT cell said that the party would also tweet the video of December 6, 1992 incident when the Babri Masjid was pulled down by a frenzied mob of kar sevaks.

The clip titled 'Sadiyon Ka Sangharsh' begins with video images of police firing tear gas shells as frightened kar sevaks scurry for cover.

A voiceover then rolls in: "Kaun bhool sakta hai 1990 ka Ayodhya goli kand (Who can forget the 1990 firing incident of Ayodhya)?"

The video details how senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was spearheading the 'Ram Rath Yatra', was arrested on October 23, 1990, in Bihar on the orders of then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The yatra, which began in Somnath on September 25, 1990, traversed through hundreds of villages and towns and was scheduled to reach Ayodhya.

