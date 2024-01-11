BJP President J P Nadda Dubs Congress March As ‘Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra’

BJP President J P Nadda criticized the Congress party's proposed Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, dubbing it as Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra. During the state executive meeting, Nadda questioned the grand old party's commitment to uniting the country, accusing it of practicing divide and rule politics. He asserted that the Congress, known for its divisive tactics, had previously engaged in actions that contributed to the country's division and is now organizing a march as a cover-up for its past misdeeds.

I urge you all to understand the Congress well. It is not the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’ but the ‘Bharat Todo Anyaya Yatra’ that this so-called INDI Alliance is on. When did the Congress Party unite India? It never did. The Congress has always worked for breaking India, destroying India, the BJP chief claimed.

The culture of politics in the country has been changed by the BJP, while (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has transformed the dynamics of politics to nationalism. Congress does rajneeti, but under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we do rashtraneeti. Our vision is to leave no one behind, Nadda said.

When slogans were raised at JNU, where was Congress then? The next day, Rahul Gandhi went to JNU, stood by the students, and said there would be no FIR. Are they not trying to break India? Nadda questioned and demanded a public apology from Gandhi. Nadda alleged that the Congress is only interested in “vote bank” politics and never thought beyond voters and politics.

He said that the people of the state should question Gandhi when the Congress worked to unite the country. They (Congress) always tried to divide the country in the name of vote bank politics, he alleged.

Led by Rahul Gandhi, the upcoming yatra is set to kick off from Imphal on January 14, spanning until March 20 when it concludes in Mumbai. The segment in Arunachal Pradesh is slated for January 20.

