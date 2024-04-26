BJP president JP Nadda to visit Odisha on April 28

Bhubaneswar, April 26 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda is scheduled to visit Odisha on April 28 (Sunday) for election campaigning, a party leader said on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons, senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty said that JP Nadda will address a public meeting at Berhampur in Ganjam district on April 28.

He will later hold a meeting with party workers at Nabarangpur.

Simultaneous polling will be held in 28 Assembly segments and four Lok Sabha constituencies including Berhampur and Nabarangpur on May 13.

The BJP workers and leaders in the state are buoyed following Home Minister Amit Shah's address in Sonepur Assembly constituency of Bolangir district on Thursday.

HM Shah on Thursday launched scathing attacks on the ruling Biju Janata Dal government over a number of issues.

Several other senior leaders of the party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to visit Odisha for campaigning in the coming days.

Notably, Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1.

Results for the Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls will be declared on June 4.

