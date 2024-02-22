BJP President JP Nadda Urges Mumbai Unit to Broaden Party Reach, Counter Opposition Attacks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda directed leaders from the party's Mumbai unit to ensure the dissemination of its ideology to every segment of society and urged them to give a befitting reply to opposition attacks.

During his visit to the city, Nadda emphasized the importance of providing a robust response to opposition criticisms. Meeting with BJP office-bearers representing all 36 assembly constituencies, as well as MPs and MLAs from Mumbai, he urged them to effectively communicate the party's principles and engage with the public. Nadda also highlighted the need to counter attacks from opposing parties, underscoring the significance of reaching out to the grassroots level to strengthen the party's influence.

Nadda also presided over the election management committee meetings for all six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai. During the 2019 general elections, the BJP and the then-united Shiv Sena alliance secured victory in three seats each within Mumbai.

In the Maharashtra Assembly polls held that year, the BJP won 16 of the 36 seats in the city, while 14 were bagged by the Sena. The state’s political landscape has undergone dramatic changes since then, with splits in the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).