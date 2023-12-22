'BJP promised to provide jobs, now doesn't listen about unemployment in Parl'

New Delhi, Dec 22 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the BJP-led Central government over the isue of unemployment, saying the party came to power on the promise of providing jobs but does not even want to hear 'about unemployment' in the Parliament.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said: "The party (BJP) that came to power by promising to provide 2 crore jobs every year, does not even want to hear 'about unemployment' in the Parliament today. This issue is repeatedly suppressed by using the politics of 'fear and confusion' as a weapon.

"But when the youth of the country wakes up, then they will demand an account of every deceit, and he will take his share of 'justice'."

He also attached the video of his speech at the 'Save Democracy' protest at the Jantar Mantar here over the suspension of 146 MPs from the Winter Session of Parliament.

