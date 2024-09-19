BJP Promises 2 Lakh Govt Jobs, Cooking Gas Cylinder at Rs 500 in Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Manifesto

BJP president JP Nadda unveiled the party's manifesto for the Haryana assembly elections on Thursday, pledging the creation of two lakh government jobs in the state. Nadda emphasized that the manifesto represents a serious commitment from the BJP, asserting that the party has consistently honored its promises and even exceeded its electoral commitments.

In its Haryana poll manifesto, the BJP has promised Rs 2,100 per month for women under the Lado Lakshmi Yojna. The party also pledged to create 2 lakh government jobs and provide cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 each under the Har Ghar Grihini Yojna.

The BJP has pledged to establish welfare boards for backward classes and set up sports nurseries in every district to enhance preparation for the Olympic Games. Additionally, the party has committed to providing scholarships for Haryana students from OBC and SC communities to pursue medical and engineering studies at any government institution across the country. Every Agniveer hailing from Haryana will get a guaranteed govt job, says BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' released in Rohtak

“What was the image of Haryana 10 years back? Jobs used to be given on paper. Actions were taken against people. Haryana used to be known for land scams, so while discussing their manifesto, then we should look into these facts. Hence, when we talk manifesto, I want to say that we are doing non-stop work,” said Nadda.