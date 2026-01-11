BJP Punjab chief seeks forensic probe of video showing man resembling CM Mann

Chandigarh, Jan 11 Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab President Sunil Jakhar has written to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, demanding a forensic investigation by a credible laboratory into a video circulating on social media that allegedly shows a person resembling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Speaking to the media here after a rally in Samrala along with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, held as part of the public awareness campaign for the rural employment scheme, Jakhar said, “If the Punjab Police could investigate a video related to former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi within one day, the authenticity of this video linked to the religious sacrilege, whether true or fake, can also be determined within a day.”

He said Punjab is a sensitive state and such a video could cause massive unrest.

“Therefore, it is essential that its authenticity be examined and the truth be established,” he said.

Jakhar said this is “why he has written to the DGP, seeking an immediate forensic examination so that it can be clearly ascertained whether the person shown in the video is the Chief Minister of Punjab or whether it is a fabricated video”.

He also urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to obtain an impartial forensic investigation report of the video before appearing at Akal Takht Sahib on January 15 so that the situation regarding this issue can be clarified.

The BJP leader further said that on January 16, the BJP state core committee will gherao the Chief Minister’s residence in Chandigarh.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister will be questioned about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, the rise in gangsters and also regarding the video, he said.

Jakhar said that “if the video is false, the government should issue a clarification based on facts, and if the video is found to be genuine, then Bhagwant Mann has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister”.

