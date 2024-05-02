BJP Put Arvind Kejriwal Forcefully Behind Bars During Elections, Says Wife Sunita

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expressed confidence in the electorate's intelligence, stating that people are smart and will respond to the BJP's move to put Kejriwal behind bars through their votes. She made these remarks in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Before proceeding to election rallies for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in the Bharuch and Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat, she first arrived at Ahmedabad airport.

“They (BJP) have put Arvind Kejriwal forcefully behind bars during elections so that his voice doesn't reach the people. But the people are very smart and they will respond with their votes," she told media persons at the airport.

Accompanied by AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak during the election tour, they targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that he wouldn't permit reservation for Muslims based on religion. “I would like to ask the prime minister why he remembers all these things before the elections. Why don't you ask for votes on the strength of your work? I think the prime minister is the biggest friend of Pakistan,” he said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case associated with the Delhi government's previously annulled excise policy. Presently, he is held in judicial custody at Tihar jail in the national capital.