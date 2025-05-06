BJP questions Cong govt on KPSC question paper 'leak'

Bengaluru, May 6 The Karnataka BJP on Tuesday questioned the Congress-led state government over the alleged question paper leak during the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examination.

B. Y. Vijayendra, State BJP chief, said the KPSC has become a "cesspool of irregularities and mismanagement" under the Congress-led Karnataka government's "maladministration".

Claiming that lakhs of Kannada-medium candidates have already been subjected to grave injustice due to translation errors in the preliminary exam, the re-exam, and the main exam, he said yet another blunder has put the future of job aspirants at stake, sparking outrage in the public domain.

Vijayendra said, "On Monday, a question paper bundle was found unsealed at a centre in Bengaluru, and even the invigilators acknowledged it."

Seeking a probe into the alleged paper leak, he said, "The state government will have to pay the price".

"Notably, one of the question papers of the KPSC was reportedly leaked one day before the exam. Moreover, when the aspirants asked about the unsealed question paper at the exam centre, the officials threatened them," he said.

Earlier, Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi lashed out at the Karnataka government, stating that by accepting applications and issuing hall tickets till late night for the May 3 Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) main examination to recruit 384 gazetted probationers, the state has sent a deeply negative message to the entire nation.

Union Minister Joshi, in a statement regarding the matter, slammed the state government.

"The KPSC has become a black mark on the nation, and it is an example of misrule by the Congress-led government in Karnataka. CM Siddaramaiah's resignation can be the only justice," the Union Minister demanded.

He strongly criticised the KPSC, calling it a "cursed institution" for the state and Kannadigas.

