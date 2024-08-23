BJP questions Congress' silence on MUDA, Tribal Welfare Board scams

Bengaluru, Aug 23 BJP's Karnataka unit on Friday questioned the silence of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi over alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Tribal Welfare Board scams.

Addressing a press conference, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said, "Where is Rahul Gandhi, who spoke about zero tolerance for corruption? Why hasn't he spoken out about the situation in Karnataka? Is he approving of the corruption, or is he unaware of what's happening here?"

Even when the BJP "exposed" Dalit issues and "scams" in the state, why did Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also from this state mum? he said.

Slamming the Congress, the BJP leader said, "The Dalit community had reposed faith in the grand-old party and chosen it. Is it right to betray the Dalit community that trusted and voted it to power?"

"On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that he will not stop the water rate hike, but people on the outskirts of Bengaluru are reeling through water issues," he said.

"They have to pay tax for no facilities," he questioned.

"There are rumours of a transfer scam (doing frequent transfers after taking money). Is this the only scam left for you?" he said. "If yesterday's orders have no value today, what kind of government is this? The Chief Minister must answer this," he demanded.

"When we asked for answers, you postponed the Assembly session and ran away. You held a press conference the next day after postponing the session; why didn't you speak then?" he wondered.

The BJP leader accused the Congress of trying to engage Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, who is doing excellent work, to divert attention from "scams" in the state.

JD(S) MLAs and BJP have informed the Union Minister about the Congress leaders' "ulterior" motive, he said.

