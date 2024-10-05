BJP questions Cong’s character after women leader groped on stage in Haryana

New Delhi, Oct 5 BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress party and also questioned its character after a viral video showed one of its party leaders being groped and molested during a public rally in Haryana.

The video shared by BJP showed a Congress leader being molested on the stage, in the presence of Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda and other senior party leaders.

In the video, the woman leader can be seen being touched inappropriately from behind, leaving her visibly uncomfortable and angry. This incident took place last month on September 3 in Narnaund and sparked outrage after it started circulating on social media.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia while talking to IANS also reacted to the matter and said, "The news which has come out where a woman leader was harassed on stage in the presence of Hooda is a very irresponsible act. Today, the people of Haryana are raising their voices on the character of Congress."

Bhatia asserted that now everyone is silent over the incident be it Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, or Priyanka Gandhi.

"We are demanding that they should break their silence and take strict action on this matter," he asserted.

He also demanded strict action from the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the LoP.

Bhatia, further sharpening his attack said, "It will not be wrong to say that the people who gave slogans like 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' have now shown what their male leaders do with female leaders."

Earlier, the BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala on X shared the video and called it “Most shocking”, saying it is now confirmed by news reports and even Kumari Selja. He said that if women are not safe in Congress meetings in full public view, then can they be safe if Congress comes to power?

