BJP questions ‘real chances of winning’ as Mahagathbandhan declares Tejashwi Yadav its CM face

New Delhi, Oct 23 After weeks of internal discord and speculation, the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) in Bihar has officially declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement has energised the Opposition bloc, but the BJP has questioned whether the coalition has any “real chance” of winning.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “It’s good that they have made a decision, but is there any real chance of winning? The people of Bihar have already decided to move forward with PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. A decisive victory for the NDA is certain.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also reacted and said the decision reflected the RJD’s dynastic politics.

“Everyone knows that Lalu Prasad Yadav cannot hand over power to anyone outside his family. Candidates were being fielded against each other until he gave his approval. This is a symbol of anarchy.

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain added, “The RJD has put the Congress in its place. Tejashwi Yadav has shown Rahul Gandhi his real standing. Even though Rahul’s image is missing from the campaign, some Congress leaders shamelessly sat on Tejashwi’s stage. The Congress has lost its standing in Bihar.”

On the other hand, Opposition leaders hailed the decision as a defining moment for Bihar.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said, “Tejashwi Yadav is the people’s favourite leader. Under the NDA government, Bihar has been completely ruined. Law and order have collapsed, and unemployment is rampant. The people have decided to give Tejashwi power and bring change. I congratulate him on this decision.”

Congress leader Pawan Khera described the announcement as a “historic step,” saying, “Today is an important day for Bihar. We have made a significant announcement that has brought a wave of happiness across the state. Meanwhile, the NDA remains confused and still cannot reveal who their Chief Ministerial candidate will be.”

Tejashwi Yadav also reacted and said, “This is not new for us. Even in 2020, we contested the elections with the people’s trust. We actually won, but through manipulation and narrow margins — barely 12,000 votes across five seats — the results were overturned. There has never been any confusion in our alliance. Our goal is clear: Bihar’s development. We have the vision, the plan, and the passion to build a new Bihar that includes everyone.”

Congress State President Ajay Rai said the INDIA Bloc was confident of forming the next government in Bihar.

“We welcome this decision wholeheartedly and appreciate the unity shown by our leadership,” he said.

Jan Shakti Janata Dal President Tej Pratap Yadav added, “The final decision will be made by the people of Bihar, not politicians. It is they who will decide who deserves to lead.”

RJD Bihar President Mangani Lal Mandal affirmed party unity, saying, “We are one alliance with one face and one capable candidate, Tejashwi Yadav.”

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan criticised the Mahagathbandhan for overlooking representation.

“They can make Mukesh Sahani the Deputy CM, but what about the 19 per cent population they ignored? These are the same people who once said, ‘the greater the number, the greater the share.’ What happened to that promise now?" he told IANS.

Meanwhile, the name of Tejashwi Yadav as a Chief Ministerial face was declared during the joint press conference of the alliance in Hotel Maurya, Patna.

The announcement was made by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the presence of leaders of the alliance constituent partners.

“Tejashwi Yadav is young and a man of commitment. He has fulfilled all the commitments he had promised. He has a long career. Hence, we have decided to contest this election under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. He will be our Chief Ministerial face,” Gehlot said.

Gehlot also announced the name of Mukesh Sahani as the face for the Deputy Chief Minister's post.

The decision comes after a prolonged dispute among the constituent partners -- particularly between the RJD and the Congress -- over seat-sharing arrangements and the CM face.

According to the final formula, the RJD will contest 143 seats, maintaining its strong presence on the ground, especially among the Muslim-Yadav (MY) voter base.

The Grand Alliance had faced heavy criticism for failing to resolve internal differences even as the nomination deadlines for the second phase approached.

The primary deadlock arose due to the Congress party’s demand to contest 70 seats, the same number it contested in the 2020 Assembly elections -- a performance year in which it won only 19 seats, registering a strike rate of just 27 per cent.

