BJP questions Z-plus security for Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

New Delhi, Jan 24 A day after AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's Z-plus security was withdrawn by Punjab Police, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva questioned the earlier necessity of providing high-level security to Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.

Sachdeva questioned why Bibhav Kumar, who allegedly orchestrated an assault on a woman MP at CM's residence, needed Z-plus security.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, accompanying Sachdeva, criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for his stance on Punjabi and Sikh pride, stating that Punjab’s AAP MP Raghav Chadha misused his Z-plus security by deploying Punjab Police and Sikh policemen as waiters at his wedding, which disrespected Punjab Police and the Sikh community.

He highlighted that turban-wearing Sikh policemen were assigned to receive guests, act as waiters, and present bouquets.

Bittu claimed that Punjab’s Chief Minister is attempting to convince the public that Kejriwal’s life is under threat, but there is no evidence of such danger.

He accused the AAP of creating pre-election conspiracies, suggesting they might stage an attack on themselves and blame it on the BJP; a tactic he alleged was common in their politics.

Kejriwal, he said, already has Delhi Police’s Z-plus security. Past leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, and Ghulam Nabi Azad have also had Z-plus security but never stirred such controversies regarding it.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal repeated his allegation of deterioration in the law and order situation in the city and blamed the Delhi Police as well as Home Minister Amit Shah, a charge dismissed by political rivals.

On Thursday, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that following instructions from the EC and the Delhi Police, they have withdrawn components of the Punjab Police deployed for the security of the former Chief Minister.

Kejriwal had earlier claimed that his car was attacked during a public rally in the Hari Nagar constituency on Thursday.

He alleged that Delhi Police, acting at the behest of the Home Minister, allowed the Opposition’s supporters to trespass into his public rally, who in turn attacked his car.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

