BJP raises pro-Pak slogan issue in K'taka Assembly, says 'insult to nation'

Bengaluru, Feb 28 The BJP on Wednesday raised the issue of alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering by the supporters of a Congress leader in the Assembly, and said that this was an "insult" to the nation.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka raised the issue during the Assembly session and questioned, "how can a mob be allowed inside the State Legislature building. Indian soldiers at the borders shoot those who raise ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans, the state is humiliated because of this.

"The development has also created a tense situation across the state. If 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans could be raised from here, the seat of power guarded by hundreds of policemen, where dozens of IAS and IPS officers work, people now fear that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans would be raised anywhere in the state.

“How could a person such as Syed Naseer Hussain get the ticket to contest to Rajya Sabha? From where did you find him? The government still maintains that they don’t know about the incident and they are acting ignorant of the incident. He asks the media to get out, Look at his arrogance?

"BJP MLA was booked even though he was not in the spot, cases against the PFI are dismissed. If the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was to be a patriot he should have visited the spot. This was an insult to the people of Karnataka," Ashoka said, adding, "The government has hushed up the case and sent the accused in cars after feeding them biryani".

Speaker U.T. Khader said that he got information from the officers that BJP leaders were carrying the National Flags in the premises of the Vidhana Soudha and violated the rules. “I will tolerate the insult to me. But, do not insult the Indian flag. Otherwise legal action would be initiated. I am telling you as a brother,” he said.

To this, Ashoka replied, "Is it wrong for the BJP leaders to carry the Tricolour? Are we supposed to hold the flag of Pakistan? Is it a violation to hold the national flag?

“There was no mob to celebrate the victory of another Congress candidate G.C. Chandrashekar. The supporters of the BJP candidate raised ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans and quietly left,” Ashoka claimed.

Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao said that there was no necessity to blame Syed Naseer Hussain. “You (BJP) could have stage managed the incident. Earlier, your people were arrested for hoisting the flag of Pakistan. Let the probe happen. Who knows it is intentionally done,” he said.

As the House turned chaotic, Speaker Khader adjourned the proceedings.

