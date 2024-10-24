BJP raises questions on Priyanka's poll affidavit, accuses Congress of insulting Kharge and Dalits

New Delhi, Oct 24 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over alleged irregularities in Priyanka Gandhi's poll affidavit and also accused the party of insulting party president Mallikarjun Kharge as well as Dalit community during firing of nomination papers.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia addressing the media at party headquarters, referred to alleged irregularities and inconsistencies Priyanka Gandhi's election affidavit and said that it exposes the "brokerage" within the Congress party.

"This is not a shop of love, but a shop of brokerage. There is no respect for merit in Congress. Insulting Dalits and backward classes is the habit of Congress and the Gandhi family," he stated.

He further asserted that "Hindustan will not tolerate the insult of Dalits."

Regarding to Priyanka Vadra's affidavit, Bhatia said that it revealed inconsistencies in Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra's declared net worth, which was reportedly less than what the Income Tax Department was already demanding.

“Robert Vadra’s declared net worth is less than what the Income Tax Department is demanding i.e. Rs 75 crore. There are certain things which are in reality different from what they apparently seem to be at the first sight,” Bhatia said.

“The entire country is asking Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to furnish an explanation on what was the means of this ill-gotten wealth. Let the nation know about it,” he said.

He suggested this indicates "extortion" by the Gandhi family.

Bhatia also slammed the Congress party over mistreatment of its president Mallikarjun Kharge's during nomination filing of Priyanka Gandhi for Wayanad seat. He showed a photo of Kharge being seated while members of Gandhi family seating together in the first row. He also streamed a viral video, which shows how Kharge was 'snubbed and sidelined' while Congress General Secretary filed her nomination papers, flanked by family and relatives. In the viral video clip, Kharge is seen standing at the door while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra files her nomination.

Citing example of similar humiliating treatment of former party president Sitaram Kesari, he said that it was the habit of Gandhi family to sideline and mistreat all others who don't belong to family.

Bhatia also criticized Rahul Gandhi family for not contributing financially to disaster relief efforts in Wayanad, despite him representing the constituency. He also claimed that Rahul Gandhi had previously identified the Congress as a "Muslim party" and termed the Muslim League a secular organisation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor