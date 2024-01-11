BJP rally in Bengal against attack on ED team stopped by cops

Kolkata, Jan 11 Tension prevailed on Thursday in West Bengal's Nazat area in North 24 Parganas district after a rally taken out by the BJP to protest the recent attack on an ED team was stopped by the police.

The rally was being led by state unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar.

A team of the Enforement Directorate (ED) and security personnel came under attack on January 5 when it went to the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkali to conduct searches in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case.

On Thursday, the police in North 24 Parganas district imposed Section 144 in an area of 1 km radius around Nazat Police Station to prevent the rally, led by Bengal unit BJP president and Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar, from reaching near the police station.

A huge police contingent placed barricades at a distance from the police station to prevent the crowd from approaching.

As the BJP supporters tried to move forward by breaching the barricades, there was a major scuffle between them and the police personnel.

After being stopped, Majumdar sat down on the streets there along with his supporters and began a sit-in demonstration there.

"The women police personnel were deliberately placed in the front with the intent of framing our male party workers later," Majumdar alleged.

He also said that the absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan who has been accused of being the 'mastermind' behind the attack on the ED team and CAPF personnel on January 5 was "hiding under the protection of West Bengal police".

"The state police are aware of everything. If they want, the absconding leader can be arrested any time. Today, such a huge police contingent is present to prevent us from organising our demonstration. What were the police doing when ED and CAPF officials were attacked? Why didn't they go to rescue them from that orchestrated attack?" Majumdar questioned.

