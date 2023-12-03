BJP rebels who queered pitch for party candidates in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 3 Many BJP leaders who rebelled against the party and contested the Rajasthan Assembly elections as independents are prevailing over the party's official candidates.

Among these were BJP rebel Chandrabhan Singh Aakya who won from Chittorgarh seat, against Congress candidate Surendra Singh Jadawat, while BJP's Narpat Singh Rajvi came third.

Rajvi is counted as a towering name in the BJP, being the son-in-law of late former CM and Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekahwat.

Other BJP rebels like Ravindra Singh Bhati from Sheo, Dr Ritu Banawat from Bayana, and Yoonus Khan from Deedwana are also leading.

On the other hand, none of the rebel Congress candidates had made any impact so far.

