BJP refutes AAP's Kejriwal 'attack' claims, points to rising public discontent

New Delhi, Oct 26 BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday for blaming the BJP for an alleged "attack" on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in Vikaspuri.

Singh suggested that AAP leaders should face the reality that residents of Delhi are "fed up" with their representatives.

"AAP blames one party or another for every issue, but the reality is that people are simply tired of their MLAs," Singh told IANS, pointing out recent incidents where AAP MLAs faced backlash from their own constituencies.

"AAP MLA M Goyal was chased away by women recently, and another MLA faced similar treatment due to a water crisis that went unaddressed," he said, adding that the "AAP is failing to resolve the problems of the people."

The statements from Singh came after the AAP alleged that "BJP goons" launched a "deadly attack" on the party's National Convenor Kejriwal during his 'padyatra' in Vikaspuri.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena asserted in a press conference that the BJP "cannot defeat Arvind Kejriwal in elections" and instead "wants to kill him through dirty politics."

"First, they tried to harm him by stopping his insulin while he was in jail on a fake case, and now this attack. BJP wants to kill Arvind Kejriwal," claimed CM Atishi.

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj added, "Whenever Arvind Kejriwal interacts with the public, he receives immense affection. It seems the BJP is unable to handle this, leading BJP-affiliated individuals to attempt an attack on him. If anything happens to Kejriwal, the BJP will be responsible."

In response, Delhi BJP leaders labelled AAP's accusations as unfounded, suggesting they were statements made "out of frustration."

The BJP countered that there was no attack but rather dissatisfaction among locals, who had confronted Kejriwal and his MLAs over issues like water quality.

"Why is Kejriwal upset when questioned by the public?" asked Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, who claimed that Vikaspuri residents had asked Kejriwal and his team to taste the water themselves.

"Living in a Sheesh Mahal, Kejriwal is no longer accustomed to facing the realities on the ground," he said. Sachdeva also slammed Kejriwal's governance, saying, "You've deceived and exploited Delhi over issues of roads, electricity, and water, and people are demanding answers."

