BJP releases 3rd list of 58 candidates for Rajasthan polls

New Delhi, Nov 2 The BJP on Thursday announced its third list of 58 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls, which included the names of Kuldeep Dhankad, Sarika Chaudhary, among others.

The BJP's Central Election Committee gave its approval for the 58 names, it said.

The party has fielded Gurveer Singh Brar from Sadulshahar, Ram Pratap Kasniyan from Suratgarh, Kuldeep Dhankad from Viratnagar, Jai Ahuja from Ramgarh and Kesaram Chaudhary from Marwar Junction assembly seats. The party has also named Poonam Kanwar Bhati from Kolayat, Sumitra Poonia from Sadulpur, Rajesh Dahiya from Pilani (SC) assembly seats.

To date, the party has named 182 candidates for the 200 member assembly in Rajasthan.

The party had earlier named 124 candidates in the two lists it released.

The BJP is eyeing for a comeback in the state by defeating the ruling Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

