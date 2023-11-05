BJP releases fifth list of 15 candidates for Rajasthan

New Delhi, Nov 5 BJP on Sunday released its fifth list of 15 candidates for Rajasthan assembly election and has replaced the candidate for Kolayat with Anshuman Singh Bhati.

The BJP has fielded journalist turned politician Gopal Sharma from civil lines. He is pitted against Congress leader and minister in Ashok Gehlot government Pratap Singh Kachriyawas.

The party has denied ticket to Ashok Parnami, who is a considered close to former Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje.

The party has, meanwhile, fielded Prahlad Gunjal from Kota North, who is a close to Raje.

The party has fielded Amit Chaudhary from Hanumangarh, Radheshyam Bairwa from Atru assembly seat.

With the fifth list, the BJP has now announced candidates for 199 seats in the desert state.

In four lists, the BJP had announced 184 candidates.

Polling for 200 member Rajasthan assembly is rescheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor