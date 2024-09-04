BJP releases first Haryana list, Haryana CM Saini to contest from Ladwa

Chandigarh, Sep 4 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest from a new constituency, Ladwa in Kurukshetra district, while Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and former minister Anil Vij have been retained from their strongholds Panchkula and Ambala, respectively, for the October 5 Assembly elections, as per the BJP first list issued on Wednesday.

Saini is currently the legislator from Karnal, the seat vacated by two-time Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is currently a Union Minister.

The first list of BJP names 67 candidates, and other prominent candidates, whose names have been cleared by the party leadership, are Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhri, Sunita Duggal from Ratia, Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur and Tejpal Tanwar from Sohna. The list also includes Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh’s daughter Aarti Rao has been fielded from Ateli while Shruti Choudhry, who recently quit the Congress along with her mother and former CM Bansi Lal's daughter-in-law Kiran Choudhry's daughter, has been fielded from Tosham.

Rao Narbir Singh, who had earlier said that he will fight on a Congress ticket if he is not fielded by the party but on Wednesday, said he is certain of figuring among the candidates, has been fielded from Badshahpur.

Two Jat faces, Devender Singh Babli and Sunil Sangwan, who joined the party on September 2 in the presence of the national General Secretary Arun Singh, also figure in the list.

While Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) rebel and former Khattar government minister Babli has been fielded from Tohana, Sangwan, who took voluntary retirement from the post of Jail Superintendent and is the son of former minister Satpal Sangwan, has been fielded from Dadri.

Of three other JJP rebel MLAs - Ram Kumar Gautam from Narnaund, Jogi Ram Sihag from Barwala and former minister and JJP MLA from Uklana (reserved) Anoop Dhanak - who joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Singh Saini and state election co-incharge Biplab Deb at a rally in Jind, Gautam has been fielded from Safidon and Dhanak from Uklana.

During the electioneering, Chief Minister Saini, who is leading it by travelling far and wide across the state, is listing out measures taken by the BJP government to compensate the farmers, the Dalits and the poor. Countering the Congress’ ‘Haryana Maange Hisab’ campaign, he accused the Opposition of spreading lies.

Following is the complete list of candidates.

1. Nayab Singh Saini (Ladwa)

2. Shakti Rani Sharma (Kalka)

3. Gian Chand Gupta (Panchkula)

4. Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt.)

5. Aseem Goel (Ambala City)

6. Santosh Sarwan (Mulana, SC)

7. Balwant Singh (Sadhaura, SC)

8. Kanwar Pal Gurjar (Jagadhri)

9. Ghanshyam Dass Arora (Yamunanagar)

10. Shyam Singh Rana (Radaur)

11. Subhash Kalsana (Shahbad, SC)

12. Subhash Sudha (Thanesar)

13. Kamaljeet Singh Ajrana (Pehowa)

14. Kulwant Bazigar (Guhla, SC)

15. Kamlesh Dhanda (Kalayat)

16. Leela Ram Gurjar (Kaithal)

17. Bhagwan Dass Kabirpanthi (Nilokheri, SC)

18. Ram Kumar Kashyap (Indri)

19. Jagmohan Anand (Karnal)

20. Harvinder Kalyan (Gharaunda)

21. Mahipal Dhanda (Panipat Rural)

22. Pramod Kumar Vij (Panipat City)

23. Krishan Lal Panwar (Israna, SC)

24. Manmohan Bhadana (Samalkha)

25. Pawan Kharkhauda (Kharkhauda, SC)

26. Nikhil Madan (Sonipat)

27. Arvind Sharma (Gohana)

28. Ram Kumar Gautam (Safidon)

29. Krishan Lal Middha (Jind)

30. Devender Attri (Uchana Kalan)

31. Devender Singh Babli (Tohana)

32. Duda Ram Bishnoi (Fatehabad)

33. Sunita Duggal (Ratia, SC)

34. Rajinder Deshujodha (Kalanwali SC)

35. Shishpal Kamboj (Rania)

36. Bhavya Bishnoi (Adampur)

37. Anoop Dhanak (Uklana, SC)

38. Capt. Abhimanyu (Narnaund)

39. Vinod Bhayana (Hansi)

40. Ranbir Gangwa (Barwala)

41. Kamal Gupta (Hisar)

42. Randhir Panihar (Nalwa)

43. J.P. Dalal (Loharu)

44. Umed Patuwas (Badhra)

45. Sunil Sangwan (Dadri)

46. Ghanshyam Saraf (Bhiwani)

47. Shruti Choudhry (Tosham)

48. Kapur Valmiki (Bawani Khera, SC)

49. Deepak Hooda (Meham)

50. Manju Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi)

51. Renu Dabla (Kalanaur, SC)

52. Dinesh Kaushik (Bahadurgarh)

53. Om Prakash Dhankar (Badli)

54. Kaptan Birdhana (Jhajjar, SC)

55. Sanjay Kablana (Beri)

56. Arti Singh Rao (Ateli)

57. Abhe Singh Yadav (Nangal Chaudhry)

58. Anil Dahina (Kosli)

59. Lakshman Singh Yadav (Rewari)

60. Rao Narbir Singh (Badshahpur)

61. Mukesh Sharma (Gurgaon)

62. Tejpal Tanwar (Sohna)

63. Gaurav Gautam (Palwal)

64. Tek Chand Sharma (Prithla)

65. Mool Chand Sharma (Ballabgarh)

66. Vipul Goel (Faridabad)

67. Rajesh Nagar (Tigaon)

--IANS

