BJP releases list of leaders to give bites to media in the run-up to Maha Assembly polls

Mumbai, July 19 The BJP, which has already entered the Assembly poll mode in Maharashtra, on Friday announced a list of its senior ministers, legislators, former ministers, and spokespersons who will interact with the media, both print and electronic, in the run-up to the state elections.

BJP sources said that these leaders have been given the mandate to counter the opposition’s fake narratives by making a strong case for the party's agenda.

These leaders have been divided into the morning and afternoon sessions for giving their bites to the print and electronic media.

During the morning session at 9 a.m., Mumbai city party chief Ashish Shelar, former Union minister Raosaheb Danve, newly elected member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council and national secretary Pankaja Munde and party group leader in the state council Pravin Darekar will speak to the print and electronic media.

Cabinet ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan, Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan, legislators Atul Bhatkhalkar and Ram Kadam and party vice president Madhav Bhandari will be available for bites at 4 p.m. every day.

About 20 leaders including Union minister Muralidhar Mohol and former Union minister Bharati Pawar and special invitee Ujwal Nikam will give their bites during the day at the regional level.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor