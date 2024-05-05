BJP releases manifesto for Odisha Assembly polls

Bhubaneswar, May 5 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its manifesto during a programme here ahead of the Odisha Assembly polls.

Releasing the manifesto, BJP national president JP Nadda said: "We will move from commitment to perfection and fulfill all our commitments. This is not a document only. It is our implementation programme for the next five years."

JP Nadda said wherever the BJP government comes to power, manifesto subcommittees are constituted, and its implementation is monitored every month so that the promises made in the manifesto can be completed in five years.

He said the BJP is not fighting elections in Odisha to be in opposition but to form a government in the state.

The party in its manifesto has promised that it will make a top-performing economy and create 3.5 lakh jobs by 2029.

The BJP promises to fill 1.5 lakh vacant government posts while 65,000 posts will be completed within two years. Aiming to woo the women voters, the party has made the commitment to provide a cash voucher of Rs 50,000 to each woman resident of the state under the 'Subhadra Jojana'.

The beneficiaries can encash the voucher over a two-year period.

The BJP has further promised to create 25 Lakhpati Didis in Odisha by 2027 through industrial clusters for every 500 SHGs.

Samrudh Krushak Niti will be started in Odisha under which the rate of paddy procurement would be Rs 3,100 per quintal and the payment will be transferred to farmers within 48 hours through DBT.

The party also promised to end the practice of 'katni-chhatni' by procuring the paddy through electronic weighing machines in all mandis.

The BJP also promised to return the money looted through Chit fund scams within 18 months of coming to power in the state.

The party aims to install 36,000 beds in the CHCs & PHCs at grass root level under 'Mission Swasthya Odisha' .

The Community Health Centers will be modernised by 2027 with ICUs, dialysis units and operation theatres and upgrade 100 CHCs into Sub-Divisional Hospitals.

The party promised to establish a nursing college, a medical college, and a super-speciality hospital in every district.

Tribal students will be provided with Rs 5,000 annually as Madho Singh Haath-Kharcha to reduce dropout rates. All elderly persons, divyangs, widows, and destitutes in the state will get Rs 3,000 per month under the 'Mukhyamantri Sahayata Jojana'.

Those elderly above 80 years of age and divyang with 80 per cent disability will get a pension of Rs 3,500 under the scheme.

Odia Samudaya Bhawan will be established in every Metro city across the country if the BJP government comes to power in Odisha.

Fishermen in the state will be provided with Rs 10,000 annually as lean period allowance.

Three textile parks will be established in western Odisha that would generate 51,000 job opportunities in the state. The BJP also mentioned that IT parks in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Berhampur and Balasore will be established if it comes to power.

The party has promised to open all the doors of Shree Jagannath Temple and expedite a probe into the missing key of Ratna Bhandar of the temple.

The BJP promised to establish an industrial corridor connecting Rourkela, Sambalpur, Paradeep and Dhamra by 2027.

The party also promised to bring in domestic investment of over Rs 2.5 lakh crore and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of over $2 billion to the state by 2029 through the "Utkarsha Utkal" investment summits.

