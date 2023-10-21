BJP releases second list of 83 candidates for Raj Assembly polls

Jaipur, Oct 21 The BJP on Saturday released the second list of 83 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, which also includes the name of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

While Raje will contest from her home town of Jhalrapatan, the Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore has been given a ticket from Taranagar instead of Churu.

Previously, he had contested from Taranagar.

Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the former royal family of Udaipur, has been given a ticket from Nathdwara. He he had joined BJP a few days ago.

Narpat Singh Rajvi, MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar seat of Jaipur and son-in-law of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, has now been given ticket from Chittorgarh.

In the first list, the BJP had cancelled his ticket and gave it to Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari from Vidyadhar Nagar.

The BJP has also given tickets to many former ministers, including Pratap Singh Singhvi, Srichand Kripalani, Narpat Singh Rajvi, Otram Dewasi, Pushpendra Singh Ranaut, Anita Bhadel, Vasudev Devnani, Kaicharan Saraf, Rajendra Rathore.

Singhvi, Kriplani, Saraf and Anita Bhadel are from Raje’s camp.

The BJP has also canceled the tickets of 7 MLAs in the second list -- Suryakanta Vyas from Sursagar, Ashok Lahoti from Sanganer, Chandrabhan Singh Akya from Chittorgarh, Subhash Poonia from Surajgarh, Mohan Ram Chaudhary from Nagaur, Ruparam from Makrana and Lalit Kumar Ostwal from Badi Sadri.

The BJP had earlier announced candidates for 41 Assembly seats on October 9.

