BJP reposes faith on seasoned loyalist from Bengal for RS contest

Kolkata, Feb 12 Hours after Trinamool Congress announced names of its four candidates for the forthcoming elections in Rajya Sabha in West Bengal, the BJP on Sunday too announced name of its candidate for one seat in the upper house of the Parliament, choosing seasoned party loyalist Samik Bhattacharya.

Currently, he is the principal spokesman of the party in West Bengal. Bhattacharya was also the first BJP legislator in West Bengal though for an extremely short period of time after getting elected from Basirhat (South) Assembly seat in the 2014 by-elections.

He also contested in 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Dun Dum constituency and the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Rajarhat - New Town constituency, both in North 24 Parganas district.

Political observers feel that by nominating him for the Rajya Sabha, the BJP’s central leadership has recognised his proven loyalty towards the party since the time BJP’s organisational and legislative presence in the state was negligible.

Besides, known for his excellent oration skills and amicable behaviour, Bhattacharya’s name had never been linked to any kind of controversy. Political observers feel that one more reason for nominating him for the Rajya Sabha is to ensure an eloquent speaker who would be able to highlight the state-specific issues in the Upper House of Parliament in a seasoned manner.

"I am grateful to my party leadership for nominating me. I thank the people of West Bengal for giving BJP so many legislators in the 2021 state Assembly polls, so that the party gets one candidate elected to the Upper House. I will try to work for the people of the state following my party-lines and ideology," Bhattacharya said.

