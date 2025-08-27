BJP resorting to shortcuts by manipulating election system: MK Stalin at Vote Adhikar Yatra

Chennai, Aug 27 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday accused the BJP of subverting democracy, asserting that the ruling party is resorting to shortcuts by manipulating the election system as they fear defeat.

“The BJP, fearing defeat, is resorting to shortcuts by manipulating the system. In Bihar, they have disenfranchised lakhs of voters and manipulated the institutions,” said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister while addressing the Vote Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

Defending Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the DMK chief said the Congress leader would not be intimidated by notices from the Election Commission.

On the issue of voter deletions, Stalin launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission, accusing it of acting as a “puppet in the BJP’s hands.”

He termed the removal of 65 lakh names from the electoral rolls as a “massacre of democracy” and worse than terrorism.

Stalin said the INDIA Bloc’s fight in Bihar would become the cornerstone for the alliance’s future victories across the country.

Stalin, who joined the rally after travelling more than 2,000 km, lauded Bihar’s historic role in safeguarding democracy, recalling the legacy of Jayaprakash Narayan.

“Bihar has always raised its voice whenever democracy came under threat. Today, that spirit is carried forward by my brothers Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav,” he told the gathering.

The march in Muzaffarpur saw the participation of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, DMK MP and Stalin‘s sister, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and several INDIA bloc leaders.

Stalin pledged continued support to the alliance and declared that the outcome of the Bihar Assembly polls would “lay the foundation” for the bloc’s future triumphs.

He said he would return to celebrate with the people when the INDIA bloc secures victory in the State.

Paying tribute to RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, Stalin hailed him as a symbol of social justice and secularism, adding that he had remained undeterred despite cases and intimidation from the BJP.

The Chief Minister described Tejashwi Yadav as a “worthy son” who had taken forward his father’s legacy while stressing the close bond between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi.

He recalled that the INDIA bloc was first launched in Patna in 2023 and asserted that Bihar must once again prove that “before people’s power, no authoritarian force can prevail.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor