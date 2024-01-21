BJP 'scared' by success of Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Kharge

Guwahati, Jan 21 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that the BJP was scared by the success of party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) so far.

The Congress chief's remarks came after Assam unit party president Bhupen Borah was allegedly attacked by a group of BJP supporters in Sonitpur district on Sunday.

According to Kharge, no stone was hurled at the Congress' first leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in which it went through numerous states ruled by the BJP.

Speaking at a gathering in Nagaon on Sunday evening, the senior Congress leader said: "No stone was hurled during the first yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. We travelled through several states governed by the BJP, yet nobody tried to intimidate us.

"There was no incident even in Nagpur, which is home to the RSS headquarters. Even there, lakhs of people joined us," he added.

Kharge wondered why the yatra had faced resistance in Assam.

He said: "Our yatra has been very successful in the northeast so far and the BJP people are very much scared watching its success. That is why they unleashed an attack on our leader Bhupen Borah."

The Congress President claimed that none of the Congress workers were scared of the hooliganism of the BJP.

