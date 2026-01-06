BJP secures Ambernath Council leadership with backing from Congress, NCP

Ambernath (Maharashtra), Jan 6 In a dramatic political shift that has sent shockwaves through Maharashtra's political circles, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a majority in the Ambernath Municipal Council with the support of the Congress and the NCP-led Ajit Pawar.

Ambernath is situated in Thane district which has been a home district of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

During the recently held municipal council elections, BJP defeated the Shiv Sena in Ambernath ending its rule there.

Despite the Shinde-led Shiv Sena emerging as the single largest party, the BJP managed to secure the President's post and form a working majority by stitching together an unlikely coalition.

In the 59-member Ambernath Municipal Council, Shiv Sena had won 23 seats, BJP 16, Congress 12 and NCP (Ajit Pawar) four.

The battle for the Municipal Council President was a high-stakes prestige fight between State BJP President Ravindra Chavan and Shinde-faction MP Shrikant Shinde.

In a tightly contested race, BJP's Tejashri Karanjule defeated the Shinde faction's candidate, Manisha Walekar, to become the Council President.

BJP Vice-President Gulabrao Karanjule Patil defended the move, saying that they attempted to discuss a grand alliance (Mahayuti) with the Shinde faction multiple times, but received no response.

Historically, Ambernath has been a stronghold where the Shiv Sena and BJP have shared a complex relationship. While they are allies in the Maharashtra-led Mahayuti government, local rivalries often supersede state-level pacts.

The BJP's willingness to align with the Congress to sideline the Shinde faction suggests a tactical shift as parties begin to jockey for local dominance ahead of larger state elections.

This development takes place when the election process for 29 municipal corporations is underway.

Of the 29 municipal corporations, the Mahayuti allies are not contesting together in 24 municipal corporations while BJP and Shiv Sena are fighting together in Mumbai, Thane and Kolhapur.

