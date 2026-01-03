BJP seeks action against publication for book 'defaming' Madras HC judge

Chennai, Jan 3 A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Tamil Nadu has approached the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Law and Justice seeking urgent action against a publication that he alleges defames a sitting judge of the Madras High Court and poses a serious threat to judicial independence.

In a detailed representation addressed to the Union Home Secretary and the Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, TN BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has objected to a book, alleging that it contains defamatory and scandalous material targeting Justice G.R. Swaminathan, a judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The book, titled 'Thiruparankundram Affair – G.R. Swaminathan: Judge or RSS Rowdy?', reportedly carries a provocative caricature on its cover depicting the judge with religious and political symbols.

According to Prasad, the imagery and language are designed to attribute political bias to the judge, ridicule his constitutional office, and undermine public confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary.

The complaint stated that the publication follows a judgment delivered by Justice Swaminathan in December 2025 relating to the traditional lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon pillar in the Thiruparankundram temple complex.

Prasad has asserted that the verdict was based on historical, literary, archaeological and legal evidence, and upheld devotees' rights in line with constitutional principles, judicial precedent and the rule of law.

Describing the book as a direct attack on the dignity of the judiciary, the representation argues that it amounts to criminal defamation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, contempt of court under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, and acts that could promote public mischief and social disharmony.

It further maintains that such vilification strikes at the core of judicial independence, a basic feature of the Constitution, and violates constitutional provisions that bar public criticism of judges for their judicial conduct.

The issue has gained urgency, the letter noted, as the book will be displayed and sold at stalls 172 and 173 of the ongoing 49th Chennai Book Fair, being held from January 8 to January 21 at the YMCA Grounds in Chennai.

Prasad has urged the Centre to coordinate with Tamil Nadu authorities to register an FIR against the publisher and those responsible, initiate a comprehensive investigation, prohibit the sale and dissemination of the book, and consider cancellation of the publisher’s licence.

He said the appeal was made in the larger interest of safeguarding constitutional institutions, preserving public faith in the judiciary, and maintaining national harmony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor