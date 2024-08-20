BJP seeks slapping of atrocity Act on Cong leaders for remarks against K'taka Guv

Bengaluru, Aug 20 A delegation of Karnataka BJP leaders met DGP Alok Mohan on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum demanding action and filing of atrocity cases against Congress leaders for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the Governor and organising protests against him.

The delegation was led by Leader of Opposition in the Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, along with former minister and BJP MP, Govind Karajol, and other senior leaders.

Narayanaswamy professed that immediately after Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot gave his consent for prosecution, Congress leaders and supporters began issuing derogatory statements.

He condemned the purported personal remarks made against the Governor.

Narayanaswamy demanded that Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza and Minister for Housing BW Zameer Ahmad Khan be booked under the Goonda Act and the Atrocity Act for making highly defamatory remarks.

Ivan D’Souza had warned that the Governor would face the same fate as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and that Congress workers would storm the Raj Bhavan and force him to flee.

Minister Zameer stated that the Governor would be held responsible if the law and order situation in the state deteriorates.

Narayanaswamy also called for action to be initiated against Minister for Revenue Krishna

“There is a need to file atrocity cases against the Congress leaders who are making humiliating and insulting statements against the Governor, who hails from the Scheduled Caste community. These statements are an insult to both the Governor and the entire Scheduled Caste community,” he charged.

He alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders were targeting the Governor because he belonged to an oppressed class, reflecting the Congress' anti-oppressed class stance.

Narayanaswamy further accused Congress leaders of undermining the dignity of the Governor’s office by issuing insulting remarks and burning his effigies.

He pointed out that once allegations surface against a chief minister, it is the Governor's discretion to order an investigation, as has happened in the past.

He noted that the previous Governor had given sanction against then CM, BS Yediyurappa.

He also expressed concern that the Congress leaders were engaging in these acts in the presence of the state police, with no action being taken.

He criticised the police department for taking a lenient view of the situation, noting that not a single case had been filed yet.

Govind Karajol claimed that it was unfortunate that Congress leaders, who came to power in the name of SCs/STs were personally targeting the Governor, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

Karajol cited a ruling by the Kolkata High Court, which stated that the Governor is the Constitutional head and cannot be subjected to personal attacks from the public.

He emphasised that while freedom of speech is important, it should not be used to harm the Governor's dignity.

He warned that if the protests continue, the BJP would launch a strong counter-protest, and the police department would be held responsible for any resulting developments.

