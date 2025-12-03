BJP seeks videography of Punjab Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti election process

Chandigarh, Dec 3 A delegation of the Punjab BJP, led by the party’s General Secretary Jagmohan Singh Raju, on Wednesday met the state Election Commissioner and sought directions to ensure impartial conduct of the state machinery and mandatory videography of the election process in the upcoming Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

In the letter by the party’s state working President Ashwani Sharma, submitted to the Commission, he expressed concern over reports that several Returning Officers and police officials were allegedly functioning under the undue influence of the ruling AAP government, resulting in obstruction and interference during the filing of nomination papers by Opposition candidates.

The letter emphasised that all candidates must be permitted to file nominations without any hindrance and that neutrality of officials must be enforced to safeguard the democratic process.

Sharma highlighted previous instances from earlier local body elections in which state officials had allegedly acted at the behest of the ruling party to prevent the BJP and Opposition candidates from filing nominations.

The letter also referred to a recent case in which Gurpreet Singh, BJP’s mandal president from Majri, was allegedly threatened by Station House Officer Ajay Parocha that BJP candidates would be arrested if they attempted to file their nomination papers.

The BJP strongly urged the Election Commission to mandate videography of the entire election process, including the filing of nomination papers, scrutiny, withdrawal, polling, counting, and declaration of results.

According to the BJP, comprehensive videography documentation would enhance transparency, deter misuse of official authority, and ensure the availability of verifiable evidence in case of any dispute or investigation.

The delegation requested that the Panchayat Samiti elections for Dera Bassi, Kharar, and Majri be held together with the elections of the Mohali Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti, thereby avoiding double administrative effort, unnecessary financial expenditure, and repeated disruption of district functioning.

The party said free, fair and peaceful elections are the foundation of democracy and cannot be compromised by intimidation or misuse of state institutions.

It requested the state Election Commission to take immediate steps to ensure complete neutrality of state officials so that the forthcoming elections are conducted in a transparent, unbiased and smooth manner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor