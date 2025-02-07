BJP set for massive victory in Delhi: UP Minister Jaiveer Singh

New Delhi, Feb 7 Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh has expressed strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) success in both the Delhi Assembly elections and the Milkipur bypolls.

Speaking to IANS, Singh asserted that the BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi with an overwhelming majority. “It is clear that with overwhelming support, we are going to from a government in Delhi with a massive majority,” he said.

The Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 5, and the results are set to be announced on Saturday, February 8.

Addressing the crucial bypoll in Milkipur, Singh claimed that the people have turned away from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and placed their trust in the BJP.

He remarked, “Even Akhilesh Yadav's body language and statements show that the people have rejected the Samajwadi Party and have given their support to the BJP's candidate. I believe that tomorrow, when the counting happens, our candidate will win with a huge majority.”

The Milkipur constituency is a prestige battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), particularly in light of recent bye-elections for nine seats which saw a fierce contest between the two parties.

He further criticised the SP leadership, stating that instead of accepting the people's verdict, they are trying to create justifications for their loss.

Singh advised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to focus on governance rather than blaming others. “Akhilesh Ji should change his attitude, come out of arrogance, and work towards betterment. Only then might the people reconsider. As of now, the people’s full support is with Yogi Ji and the BJP.”

Singh emphasised that the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are resonating with voters, ensuring the BJP's continued success in elections. He asserted that the party remains committed to securing victory in every electoral battle with the people’s support.

