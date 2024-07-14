BJP Set to Select New National President by December as JP Nadda's Term Concludes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader JP Nadda is expected to continue as the party's national president until the end of this year, as the party aims to appoint a new national president by December. Nadda's official tenure has ended, although it was initially extended until June 2024. However, he has taken on significant governmental responsibilities. Consequently, the BJP is actively seeking a new president before elections are announced.

Notably, Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. He was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat and currently holds the portfolios of Health, Chemicals, and Fertilizers in the Modi 3.0 cabinet following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The election process for this position is set to begin on August 1.