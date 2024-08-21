BJP sets target of 1.5 cr members in MP

Bhopal, Aug 21 As central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to kick-start its nationwide membership drive from September 1, the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit has set a target of 1.5 crore members.

To achieve the target, the MP BJP unit has prepared an elaborate plan, including multi-layer workshops for party workers.

The first workshop was held at party headquarters in Bhopal on Wednesday and was attended by the BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh along with the party’s in-charge for Madhya Pradesh – Mahendra Singh and Satish Upadhyay.

All the Cabinet ministers, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, party MLAs and heads of the party in different segments attended the workshop.

“Making 1.5 crore members would be a big challenge for us but this target is achievable if the party workers are determined to achieve it collectively,” V. D. Sharma said addressing the gathering.

MP BJP has also decided to organise a three-day workshop - starting from August 22 - at the party’s district headquarters which will be followed by a three-day - starting from August 25 - ‘mandal’ level.

Further, the workshops will be conducted at ‘Shakti Kendra’ (a segment of BJP workers) on August 28 and 29. Madhya Pradesh BJP has established 11,000 Shakti Kendra. One Shakti Kendra has four to five booths.

On August 31, the workshops would be held at all 64,871 booths in the state.

"People can join the BJP’s membership through four different mediums – missed call, QR code, NaMO App and through the BJP’s official website ‘bjp.org’. The members would be added following a thorough verification of the particular person," V. D Shara said.

The party has also formed a six-member committee (toli) under the leadership of BJP MLA and General Secretary (organisation) Bhagwandas Sabnani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor