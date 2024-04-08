BJP shifts PM Modi’s April 14 rally from mainland to coastal K’taka

Bengaluru, April 8 The Karnataka BJP has shifted the venue of the mega public rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the mainland region of the state to the coastal area considering various factors.

Sources in the BJP confirmed that Prime Minister Modi will address a massive public rally on April 14 in the coastal city of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district. The region is considered a fortress of the BJP.

Prime Minister Modi will also take part in a roadshow on April 14 in Bengaluru. The public rally was being organized at Devanahalli which comes under the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha seat on April 14 earlier. However, the venue has been shifted considering the availability of the Prime Minister and to cover all regions in the state, said sources.

