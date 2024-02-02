BJP skips all-party meeting on budget session of Bengal Assembly

Kolkata, Feb 2 The legislative team of the BJP in West Bengal, including leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday remained abstained from the customary all-party meeting convened before the commencement of the budget session of the state Assembly starting February 5.

Although no reaction has come from Adhikari or any of the BJP legislators for remaining absent from the meeting, Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay expressed his dissatisfaction over the absence of the leaders from the principal opposition party in the state.

“Recently, I attended the All India Speakers’ Conference. Not a single Speaker there mentioned about the conspicuous and continuous absence of opposition legislators in the House. I agree with what the Prime Minister says about the presence of the opposition in the House.

"I agree with the Prime Minister that the presence of opposition in the House ensures the sanctity of democracy. Politics is incomplete without opposition, who have equal responsibility of maintaining the sanctity of the House,” Bandopadhyay told mediapersons.

As per schedule, the budget session will commence on Monday and will be adjourned for the day after the obituary motion.

The state budget will be presented on February 8, and for the next two days there will be discussions on the same.

The Speaker also appealed to the BJP legislators to be present in the House during the budget session and utilise the floor for constructive opposition.

He claimed that as a Speaker, he had never raised any objection to any opposition legislator speaking or raise a point in the House.

