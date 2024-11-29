BJP slams AAP, calls for action against illegal immigrants in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 29 BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of shielding illegal immigrants to secure their votes.

He alleged that the AAP was neglecting pressing matters like pollution, water quality and illegal immigrants while engaging in political theatrics.

Accusing the party of sheltering illegal immigrants and compromising law and order in the national Capital, the BJP leader remarked, "On one hand, they shield criminals, and on the other, they claim to uphold law and order. The AAP is allegedly creating fake voter IDs for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators to secure their votes and maintain power in Delhi. This is a grave concern for the city’s security."

The BJP leader demanded the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi to identify and expel illegal immigrants.

"To make Delhi crime-free, it is essential to identify and deport Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas. We will not allow Delhi to become another Bangladesh," Gupta asserted.

“We want to ask the AAP directly, why does it avoid discussing subjects related to public welfare in the Delhi Assembly? Pollution is at alarming levels, people are suffering, and yet the government remains silent. The state of civic amenities is deplorable — sewers are broken, households are receiving contaminated water, and cleanliness systems have completely collapsed," the BJP leader claimed.

He further claimed that the government chooses to evade real issues concerning the people.

In addition to raising concerns over illegal immigration, Gupta demanded transparency from the AAP government.

“We insist that the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report on Delhi's finances be tabled in the Assembly. We have already consulted the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and are seeking a directive to ensure the report is made public,” he stated.

Vijendra Gupta concluded by saying that the BJP's commitment was to hold the AAP government accountable. "AAP’s conspiracies will not succeed. We will continue to fight for transparency and public welfare in Delhi," he affirmed.

