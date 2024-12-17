BJP slams AAP for five poll guarantees for Patiala MC polls

Patiala, Dec 17 BJP leader and President of the Mahila Morcha Punjab, Jai Inder Kaur, on Tuesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party’s five poll guarantees for the local Municipal Corporation elections and termed them as new packaging, old contents.

“The Aam Aadmi Party is nothing but just a party filled with lies and fake promises. Before the Vidhan Sabha elections also they had given a guarantee to the women of Punjab that they would give every woman Rs 1000 per month, it's been nearly three years and they have completely failed to fulfil their guarantee,” she said.

“Now yet again the party’s state president Aman Arora came to Patiala yesterday to give five new guarantees to the people of Patiala. But he failed to mention that work on the project of these so-called guarantees that he gave is already underway and is being done by the BJP-led Central government.”

His first promise of 50 new e-buses isn’t a project of the Punjab government, it’s a Centre project and has already been sanctioned in July for Patiala under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme, Kaur said, adding, “The major chunk of the payment on this project is also being done by the Central government.”

“So, the AAP should tell the people the truth instead of just playing public relations politics.”

She said: “He also claimed the four-laning work of the Sirhind road as another guarantee, which again is being done by the Centre government and was approved after a lot of hard work of former MP Preneet Kaur because the Punjab government was refusing to pay its share for land acquisition.”

“Similarly, the round-the-clock canal-based drinking water project for Patiala was a brainchild of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and was initiated by him with the aid of the Central government.”

The work of that project should have been completed by now if the AAP government wouldn't have stalled it purposefully for its electoral gain, she said.

The work of clearing the dumping ground of Patiala was also stopped by the current AAP government even though the funds were already sanctioned by the previous Captain Amarinder Singh government and half the work was already completed, she added.

The elections to five Municipal Corporations and 41 Municipal Councils, besides Nagar Panchayats, will be held on December 21. The counting of votes will take place on the same day.

Out of the 37,32,636 registered voters, 19,55,888 are men, 17,76,544 are women and 204 others. The polling would be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the use of EVMs. The polled votes will be counted at the polling station itself.

