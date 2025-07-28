BJP slams Chidambaram over ‘homegrown terrorists’ remark on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, July 28 Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s remark suggesting that the terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack may have been "homegrown" rather than from Pakistan has sparked intense political backlash, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress of shielding terror sponsors and disrespecting national security concerns.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur reacted sharply, stating: “It is clearly visible that whenever India faced a terrorist attack, Congress never spoke against Pakistan. Take the 26/11 attack, for example, Congress did nothing and failed to give a strong response.”

BJP MP CP Joshi questioned the Congress party’s past actions saying, “Before 2014, the country witnessed several terrorist attacks. Did you ever try to eliminate those terrorists or the masterminds behind the camps?”

Chidambaram questioned government's immediate attribution of the attack to Pakistan, saying, “What if they were homegrown terrorists? Why have you assumed they came from Pakistan? Where is the evidence? Has the NIA identified them? Where did they come from? Has the NIA revealed anything? Perhaps the terrorists were created here. The government is also hiding the extent of damage India suffered.”

BJP MP Arun Govil, best known for portraying Lord Ram on screen, added: “There can be no bigger lie in this world than what Chidambaram has said.”

Former Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Raj Purohit took it a step further: “If they weren’t Pakistanis, maybe they were Congressmen. Chidambaram has been the Home and Finance Minister, he knows things common people don’t.”

Even the Opposition appeared to distance itself from the remark.

NCP (SP faction) leader Amar Sharadrao Kale said, “I haven't heard the full statement, but the entire world knows who is behind these attacks. Pakistan’s role is clear. We must respond in their own language.”

Chidambaram’s comments come ahead of a crucial Parliament debate on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor