BJP slams Cong leader for calling Sikkim a ‘neighbouring nation’; latter clarifies

New Delhi, July 2 A purported video of Congress leader Ajoy Kumar triggered outrage in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the former allegedly called Sikkim, a neighbouring nation. However, the former MP clarified on Wednesday that it was a slip of the tongue and questioned the BJP for blowing the matter out of proportion.

The former Congress MP allegedly made the gaffe while addressing a Press conference at the party headquarters on Tuesday.

As the alleged video of his faux pas made its way to social media, this earned him brickbats from many quarters. The BJP compared him to 'Jinnah', claiming that he was doing the same thing that the latter did decades ago.

Meanwhile, Ajoy Kumar took to X on Wednesday to clarify that it was a slip of tongue.

“Yesterday in my Press conference on 'SAIL 400 crore scam', when I was speaking on the deteriorating relations with our neighboring countries, I accidentally took the name of an Indian state,” said Ajoy Kumar, clarifying his mistake.

He also issued an apology for unconsciously taking the name of the state during the presser and went to launch a scathing attack at the BJP for blowing the matter out of proportion.

“I heard that the BJP is planning to organise a Press conference on this small human error. Why is the BJP not holding a Press conference on multiple issues plaguing the country,” he asked.

However, the clarification by the Congress leader failed to placate the BJP as the latter questioned the grand old party’s mindset and motive.

Taking to X, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista claimed that such irresponsible statements were not just slip of the tongue, rather they reflect a deeper, more disturbing pattern within the Congress.

“Time and again, Congress leaders have made remarks or taken stances that appear to question the integrity of our nation’s territorial unity,” he said.

“This recent comment by Ajoy Kumar, referring to Sikkim as a "neighbouring country", which is currently celebrating 50-years of its statehood, is not just factually incorrect but also a grave insult to the people of the state and their identity as proud Indian citizens. It reflects either shocking ignorance or deliberate provocation, and given that Ajoy Kumar is a former IPS officer and MP, I am sure he is not ignorant of where Sikkim lies,” he added.

Earlier, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwala, sharing the viral video clip said, “After giving away Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, Aksai Chin and Katchatheevu, now they want to divide Sikkim from Bharat. Call Sikkim a neighbouring nation. This is an insult of Sikkim and the North East."

