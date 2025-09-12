BJP slams Cong over AI video of PM Modi’s mother, Rahul’s absence at Vice-Prez oath ceremony

New Delhi, Sep 12 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of crossing all limits of decency after its Bihar unit posted an AI-generated video targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother.

BJP leaders also slammed Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for skipping the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh said the Congress had stooped to “new lows in political discourse.”

“This is extremely shameful. The Congress party has now become a party that only abuses others,” he told IANS.

On Rahul Gandhi’s absence from the swearing-in, Singh said: “The opposition does not believe in democratic processes. The Vice President’s oath-taking ceremony was held, and opposition leaders should have attended it as well.”

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh also hit out at the Congress, recalling its recent electoral setbacks.

“You must remember the Rajasthan elections, where Rahul Gandhi even held a yatra. What happened? Their government was lost. When Congress wins in Himachal or Karnataka, do they claim ‘vote theft’ there? But when they lose, they question constitutional bodies. With such theatrics, the Congress will never return to power for the next 30–40 years,” he asserted.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan criticised the Congress leadership’s approach to national institutions.

“There is a clear pattern. On Independence Day, their seats were empty. When invited, they don’t come; when not invited, they make it an issue. Insulting National initiatives and constitutional authorities has become Rahul Gandhi’s second nature. He opposes the State and PM Modi; these are his ideological differences….,” Vadakkan said.

On the controversial AI-generated video, Vadakkan warned of a strong public backlash.

“The Congress and the INDI alliance are creating a new toolkit narrative by targeting the Prime Minister’s mother, who everyone knows was very dear to him. Whether it is AI-generated or any other kind of clip, the backlash will be immense..."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor